Another Cat Hotel Opens In Iceland

Published July 2, 2018

Icelanders who cannot find someone to watch their cats while they go on vacation now have more options available.

RÚV reports that the animal hospital in Garðabær has just opened a cat hotel. This marks the second of its kind in Iceland — Kattholt being the other cat hotel, located in Reykjavík.

Jón Örn Kristjánsson, the financial director of the animal hospital, says that the new cat hotel was opened due to popular demand.

“There have been overbookings and our clients have often asked if we can accommodate their cats,” he told reporters for Morgunblaðið. “We have the means and the space to open a cat hotel, so we decided to give it a shot.”

The service does come with some conditions. The guests of the hotel must be fully vaccinated, de-wormed and spayed or neutered. Most guests stay for about two weeks, but it is possible to make bookings for up to three months.

The premises have much to offer guests. There is a play area, and guests are monitored to see if they are happier on their own or with other cats. Animal hospital employees are also on hand to attend to cats with special needs, such as those who need medication or special food.

Those interested should contact the animal hospital in Garðabær, whose phone number and email can be found on the bottom of their home page.

