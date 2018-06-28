News
The Hard Truth That No One Wants To Face: Summer In Reykjavik Is Cancelled

The Hard Truth That No One Wants To Face: Summer In Reykjavik Is Cancelled

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
mila.is

Published June 28, 2018

Several meteorologists, including one who asked to remain anonymous, have confirmed that if you want sun this summer, you should head east.

DV spoke with several forecasters, including famed meteorologist Páll Bergþórsson, on whether summer will shape up in this country. It has so far been decidedly cloudy, rainy and cold.

“You could probably say that the Icelandic summer has gone on a long summer vacation,” he said, adding that by his predictions, the weather in July is actually going to be worse than it was in June. This was confirmed by Haraldur Eiríksson of the Icelandic Met Office as well.

Interestingly, one meteorologist refused to go on the record under their own name, presumably out of fear of reprisals — a phenomenon that is not unheard of.

Not that things are entirely hopeless for the whole country. Out east, for example, they are enjoying characteristically warm and sunny weather, as is usually the case for East Iceland. So if you want anything resembling summer in Iceland this year, your best bet is to head east.

Latest

News
Norwegian Cat Stows Away In Shipping Container, Ends Up In Iceland

Norwegian Cat Stows Away In Shipping Container, Ends Up In Iceland

by

A cat who mysteriously disappeared in Norway earlier this month was found in Iceland yesterday, after apparently stowing away in

News
East Iceland Residents Advised To Lock Their Doors

East Iceland Residents Advised To Lock Their Doors

by

The police in East Iceland have advised residents to lock their doors and be vigilant in the wake of a

News
President Of Iceland Turns 50

President Of Iceland Turns 50

by

Beloved Icelandic President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson is celebrating his 50th birthday on this very day, which coincides with the Icelandic national

News
Iceland Set To Explore Emissions Trading

Iceland Set To Explore Emissions Trading

by

Iceland has not been able to reach its Kyoto Protocol targets, and with the Paris Agreement set to go into

News
Weather: Windy In The East, Wet In The West

Weather: Windy In The East, Wet In The West

by

There is a storm warning in effect for east Iceland, where the weather will be decidedly not conducive to travel.

News
Icelandic Cop, Thrice Accused Of Sexual Assault, Allowed To Stay On The Force

Icelandic Cop, Thrice Accused Of Sexual Assault, Allowed To Stay On The Force

by

Aðalbergur Sveinsson, a Reykjavík police officer and former chair of the Association of Reykjavík Police, was not put on leave

Show Me More!