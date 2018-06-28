The Hard Truth That No One Wants To Face: Summer In Reykjavik Is Cancelled

Several meteorologists, including one who asked to remain anonymous, have confirmed that if you want sun this summer, you should head east.

DV spoke with several forecasters, including famed meteorologist Páll Bergþórsson, on whether summer will shape up in this country. It has so far been decidedly cloudy, rainy and cold.

“You could probably say that the Icelandic summer has gone on a long summer vacation,” he said, adding that by his predictions, the weather in July is actually going to be worse than it was in June. This was confirmed by Haraldur Eiríksson of the Icelandic Met Office as well.

Interestingly, one meteorologist refused to go on the record under their own name, presumably out of fear of reprisals — a phenomenon that is not unheard of.

Not that things are entirely hopeless for the whole country. Out east, for example, they are enjoying characteristically warm and sunny weather, as is usually the case for East Iceland. So if you want anything resembling summer in Iceland this year, your best bet is to head east.