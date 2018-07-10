Polar Bear Spotted In North Iceland

Yesterday, Fréttablaðið reported that three foreign hunters spotted a white thing that uncannily resembled a polar bear near Melrakkaslétta in North Iceland.

They immediately alerted the local police, who then started to search for the beast until just past midnight, albeit with no success. The hunters disclosed that they were so scared that they forgot to take a picture of the polar bear and instead opted to run to seek safety in their car about three kilometres away. Despite the lack of evidence, the police don not question the hunters’ report.

As of today, the polar bear has still not been found and people in the area were informed to contact the police in case they saw the bear, Fréttablaðið further reports.

Spotting a polar bear in Iceland is not that unusual, as every once in a while, a bear decides to head South and enjoy the mild Icelandic weather, as happened in 2016. There is, however, a controversy around how to react to the enormous invaders, as most polar bears in Iceland are considered as too dangerous and will be shot despite their classification as a vulnerable species.