News
Vaping “A Blessing” In Drastically Reducing Number Of Smokers In Iceland

Vaping “A Blessing” In Drastically Reducing Number Of Smokers In Iceland

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Lindsay Fox/Wikimedia Commons

Published March 2, 2018

An Icelandic doctor credits vaping with contributing to the dramatic decline in smokers in Iceland, calling it “a great blessing” for Icelanders’ health.

In 2014, 35,000 Icelanders self-identified as smokers, comprising 14% of the population. In 2017, only 9% of Icelanders smoked, or about 22,000 people, Vísir reports. This decrease of about 40% is attributable in part to an increasing in vaping, doctor Guðmundur Karl Snæbjörnsson told reporters.

Not only have cigarette sales themselves dropped by 50% from 2008 to 2017, but vaping has been on the rise. In total, some 20,000 Icelanders vape daily or less.

“Smoking has been falling like a rock like we’ve never seen before,” Guðmundur told reporters. “The biggest contributing factors have been mouth tobacco and vaping, which have clearly been wiping smoking out.”

Iceland currently has no clearly defined laws about the contents, sale and distribution of vaping products. Although a bill was introduced last year that set limits in vaping fluid strength and quantities, that bill was strongly opposed by vape shop owners and ended up dying in committee.

Latest

News
President Guðni Talks Food And Tourism; Stands Firm On Pineapple On Pizza

President Guðni Talks Food And Tourism; Stands Firm On Pineapple On Pizza

by

President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson and First Lady Eliza Reid held a reception today at the presidential residence of Bessastaðir for

News
Transport Authority Defends Weapons Shipments Through Iceland

Transport Authority Defends Weapons Shipments Through Iceland

by

The Icelandic Transport Authority has defended giving permission to Air Atlanta flights stopping over in Iceland to ship weapons to

News
Iceland’s First Cat Café Now Open

Iceland’s First Cat Café Now Open

by

Your wait for a cat café in Iceland is officially over. Last September, we reported that cat cafés were one

News
The Controversy Of Circumcision: Questions Of Body Integrity And Religious Persecution Clash

The Controversy Of Circumcision: Questions Of Body Integrity And Religious Persecution Clash

by

A recent piece of legislation seeks to ban male child circumcision in Iceland with a penalty of six years in

News
Icelanders Sharply Divided Over Possible Child Circumcision Ban

Icelanders Sharply Divided Over Possible Child Circumcision Ban

by

Only 50% of Icelanders support a proposed ban on the circumcision of infants, according to a new poll from Market

News
Artist Submissions Open For Iceland Airwaves 2018

Artist Submissions Open For Iceland Airwaves 2018

by

Do you think you have the righteous chops to play Iceland Airwaves this year? Now you can prove your mettle.

Show Me More!