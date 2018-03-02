News
Icelanders Sharply Divided Over Possible Child Circumcision Ban

Icelanders Sharply Divided Over Possible Child Circumcision Ban

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Beth/Creative Commons

Published March 2, 2018

Only 50% of Icelanders support a proposed ban on the circumcision of infants, according to a new poll from Market and Media Research.

39% said they were strongly in favour, while 11% were slightly in favour, of a complete ban on circumcising infant boys. At the same time, 29% said they were strongly opposed to it, while 8% said they were slightly opposed to it, and 13% had no opinion either way.

Slightly more men (57%) than women (49%) support the proposed ban. Support for the ban also increased with education and income level, but decreased with age. In terms of party affiliation, the highest levels of support came from voters of the Pirate Party (59%), the Left-Greens (55%) and the Progressives (54%), who were the ones who introduced the circumcision bill to parliament. Support was lowest amongst voters of the Centre Party (44%), a party comprised in large part by people who left the Progressives, and voters for the Independence Party (42%).

The bill in question has grabbed international headlines. While Icelandic doctors have been very supportive of the ban, it has come under criticism over questions of religious freedom.

Furthermore, a glaring contradiction in the law still concerns intersex children in Iceland, who are themselves also subjected to non-consensual and cosmetic surgery on their genitalia. However, there is no currently pending legislation seeking to ban this practice.

Related:

The Controversy Of Circumcision: Questions Of Body Integrity And Religious Persecution Clash

Latest

News
President Guðni Talks Food And Tourism; Stands Firm On Pineapple On Pizza

President Guðni Talks Food And Tourism; Stands Firm On Pineapple On Pizza

by

President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson and First Lady Eliza Reid held a reception today at the presidential residence of Bessastaðir for

News
Transport Authority Defends Weapons Shipments Through Iceland

Transport Authority Defends Weapons Shipments Through Iceland

by

The Icelandic Transport Authority has defended giving permission to Air Atlanta flights stopping over in Iceland to ship weapons to

News
Iceland’s First Cat Café Now Open

Iceland’s First Cat Café Now Open

by

Your wait for a cat café in Iceland is officially over. Last September, we reported that cat cafés were one

News
The Controversy Of Circumcision: Questions Of Body Integrity And Religious Persecution Clash

The Controversy Of Circumcision: Questions Of Body Integrity And Religious Persecution Clash

by

A recent piece of legislation seeks to ban male child circumcision in Iceland with a penalty of six years in

News
Vaping “A Blessing” In Drastically Reducing Number Of Smokers In Iceland

Vaping “A Blessing” In Drastically Reducing Number Of Smokers In Iceland

by

An Icelandic doctor credits vaping with contributing to the dramatic decline in smokers in Iceland, calling it “a great blessing”

News
Artist Submissions Open For Iceland Airwaves 2018

Artist Submissions Open For Iceland Airwaves 2018

by

Do you think you have the righteous chops to play Iceland Airwaves this year? Now you can prove your mettle.

Show Me More!