Search For Missing Man In Iceland Ends In Tragedy

Published March 1, 2018

An Icelandic man was found dead at the site of a newly opened ice cave that had dangerously high levels of sulfides. The search for the man was extensive, involving up to 200 people.

RÚV reports that authorities were alerted at around 18:00 yesterday that the man had entered an ice cave in Blágnípujökull, but had not emerged since. This prompted the deployment of some 200 rescue workers, firefighters and paramedics to the scene to conduct the search.

Time was of the essence as ice caves, as widely known, can contain dangerously high levels of gases such as sulfides and carbon monoxide.

Poor weather conditions made flying over the area difficult and very limited. Late last night, the man was discovered, and pronounced dead at the scene.

We would like to remind our readers that venturing into an ice cave without a guide can be very dangerous. Apart from the risk of collapse, there may be gases therein that can overtake you faster than you might expect.

