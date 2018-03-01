News
MP Slams Iceland’s Government Over Weapons Shipments Through Country

MP Slams Iceland’s Government Over Weapons Shipments Through Country

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
vg.is

Published March 1, 2018

Weapons being shipped knowingly and illegally through Iceland to Saudi Arabia was a hot topic of discussion in Iceland’s parliament yesterday. Left-Green MP Rósa Björk Brynjólfsdóttir called the news “deadly serious” and “utterly opposed” to Iceland’s foreign policy. Iceland’s Foreign Minister has promised government practices will be changed.

As reported, Air Atlanta has made 25 shipments of weapons, including landmines, from eastern Europe to Saudi Arabia via landing in Iceland over the past few years. These weapons are in turn used in conflicts in Yemen and Syria, where they are often inflicted on civilians. These shipments were not only made with the knowledge of the Icelandic government; the Ministry of Transportation granted permission for them.

“This matter is deadly serious and utterly opposes both the values of the Left-Green Party that we’ve had from the beginning, and is in direct contradiction with the foreign policy that Iceland has maintained; respect for equality and human rights,” Rósa Björk told Parliament yesterday, Vísir reports. “No, instead an Icelandic airline has been shipping weapons to Saudi Arabia, where they are very likely used in Syria and Yemen. Yemen and Syria have been described as slaughterhouses of the world.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs Guðlaug Þór Þórsson told reporters that his Ministry will thoroughly review their practices.

The shipments are in direct violation of Icelandic law and international agreements that Iceland has signed. This includes the shipment of some 170,000 land mines; especially troubling as while Saudi Arabia is not one of the many signatory countries of the Ottawa Treaty, which bans the use of landmines, Iceland is.

The Left-Greens lead Iceland’s current government, and their platform includes opposition to militarisation and any involvement with it. Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir, who is also the chair of the party, told reporters yesterday that the government needs to “review its regulations and practices looking forward. And it is of course important that we show that we are follow these international treaties which we have signed.”

Latest

News
Artist Submissions Open For Iceland Airwaves 2018

Artist Submissions Open For Iceland Airwaves 2018

by

Do you think you have the righteous chops to play Iceland Airwaves this year? Now you can prove your mettle.

News
Search For Missing Man In Iceland Ends In Tragedy

Search For Missing Man In Iceland Ends In Tragedy

by

An Icelandic man was found dead at the site of a newly opened ice cave that had dangerously high levels

News
From Now On, Pets Are Allowed On Reykjavík Buses

From Now On, Pets Are Allowed On Reykjavík Buses

by

As of today, you can now bring your pets on the Reykjavík city bus, and that means more than just

News
Reykjavík Elections: Majority Holding, Conservatives Rising

Reykjavík Elections: Majority Holding, Conservatives Rising

by

A new poll shows Reykjavík City Hall’s current majority still holding, but the Independence Party is experiencing a surge of

News
Iceland Participating In Illegal Weapons Shipments To Saudi Arabia

Iceland Participating In Illegal Weapons Shipments To Saudi Arabia

by

Despite Icelandic law and international treaties banning the practice, Iceland has been knowingly greenlighting weapons shipments through the country to

News
21 Refugees From Iraq Arrive In Iceland

21 Refugees From Iraq Arrive In Iceland

by

Five families from Iraq, comprised of 21 people, arrived in Iceland yesterday as the first round of refugees the government

Show Me More!