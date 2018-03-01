Artist Submissions Open For Iceland Airwaves 2018

Do you think you have the righteous chops to play Iceland Airwaves this year? Now you can prove your mettle.

Organisers have just announced they have opened up artist submissions for those who hope to perform at Iceland Airwaves this year.

“Iceland Airwaves has come a long way since its inception in an airplane hangar at Reykjavík Airport,” a statement from the organisers reads in part. “Nowadays the festival is regarded as the biggest celebration of music in Iceland and boasts an unrivalled line-up of established and up-and-coming artists from every corner of the world. There’s a reason music lovers flock to Reykjavík from all over the world every year during the festival.”

Local artists can apply via this link, while acts outside of Iceland are asked to go here. Applications close on July 14, and require a $40 application fee.

If you simply want to attend Airwaves, you can buy your Early Bird tickets now.