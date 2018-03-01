News
Artist Submissions Open For Iceland Airwaves 2018

Artist Submissions Open For Iceland Airwaves 2018

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Magnús Andersen

Published March 1, 2018

Do you think you have the righteous chops to play Iceland Airwaves this year? Now you can prove your mettle.

Organisers have just announced they have opened up artist submissions for those who hope to perform at Iceland Airwaves this year.

“Iceland Airwaves has come a long way since its inception in an airplane hangar at Reykjavík Airport,” a statement from the organisers reads in part. “Nowadays the festival is regarded as the biggest celebration of music in Iceland and boasts an unrivalled line-up of established and up-and-coming artists from every corner of the world. There’s a reason music lovers flock to Reykjavík from all over the world every year during the festival.”

Local artists can apply via this link, while acts outside of Iceland are asked to go here. Applications close on July 14, and require a $40 application fee.

If you simply want to attend Airwaves, you can buy your Early Bird tickets now.

Latest

News
MP Slams Iceland’s Government Over Weapons Shipments Through Country

MP Slams Iceland’s Government Over Weapons Shipments Through Country

by

Weapons being shipped knowingly and illegally through Iceland to Saudi Arabia was a hot topic of discussion in Iceland’s parliament

News
Search For Missing Man In Iceland Ends In Tragedy

Search For Missing Man In Iceland Ends In Tragedy

by

An Icelandic man was found dead at the site of a newly opened ice cave that had dangerously high levels

News
From Now On, Pets Are Allowed On Reykjavík Buses

From Now On, Pets Are Allowed On Reykjavík Buses

by

As of today, you can now bring your pets on the Reykjavík city bus, and that means more than just

News
Reykjavík Elections: Majority Holding, Conservatives Rising

Reykjavík Elections: Majority Holding, Conservatives Rising

by

A new poll shows Reykjavík City Hall’s current majority still holding, but the Independence Party is experiencing a surge of

News
Iceland Participating In Illegal Weapons Shipments To Saudi Arabia

Iceland Participating In Illegal Weapons Shipments To Saudi Arabia

by

Despite Icelandic law and international treaties banning the practice, Iceland has been knowingly greenlighting weapons shipments through the country to

News
21 Refugees From Iraq Arrive In Iceland

21 Refugees From Iraq Arrive In Iceland

by

Five families from Iraq, comprised of 21 people, arrived in Iceland yesterday as the first round of refugees the government

Show Me More!