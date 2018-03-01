From Now On, Pets Are Allowed On Reykjavík Buses

As of today, you can now bring your pets on the Reykjavík city bus, and that means more than just cats and dogs.

Vísir reports that this is a one-year experiment, wherein the Ministry of the Environment gave bus company Strætó a temporary exemption from Iceland’s hygiene laws.

No additional charge will be levied on people bringing their pets onto the bus. Furthermore, not only cats and dogs, but also rodents, birds, rabbits, frogs, ornamental fish, reptiles and even insects will be permitted. However, there are conditions.

You have to let the driver know that you have a pet with you, and enter either the side door or the back door after paying at the front door, and then sit towards the back of the bus. Pets will not be permitted on buses during morning and afternoon rush hour, i.e., from 7:00 to 9:00 and from 15:00 to 18:00. Children will not be allowed to bring pets onto the bus without an adult; you need to be over 18.

If the animal is small enough and requires it, it must also be kept in a carrying bag or a cage. The owner bears full responsibility for the pet, and ensures it does not disturb other passengers or the driver. Likewise, this means dogs need to be on a short leash.

Now the experiment begins – one year’s time will tell how well or poorly it goes.