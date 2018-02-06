Radical Social Space Andrými Organises Fundraiser

Radical social space Andrými, located on the 2nd floor of Iðnó, will soon be changing location. The group is therefore organising a fundraiser to make the new space fully accessible.

Andrými is a well know volunteer-run organisation that was funded in the wake of the Panama Papers scandal. Besides organising weekly dinners with asylum seekers to give people th eopportunity to get in contact with them and get to know them, Andrými’s event schedule is usually chock-full of movie screenings, lectures, family gatherings, yoga sessions and language classes. In addition, as an active grassroot movement, it’s a great environment that fosters social growth and support for the local community.

To celebrate a new chapter in their life, Andrými invites all of you to an evening of chatting, eating and dancing at Iðnó on February 9th at 19:00. The evening will begin with a homemade vegan dinner and a slam poetry session, to be followed by music and a drag show. The one and only punkster Hórmónar will be on stage to lead you aggressively into the night ahead. Tickets for 1500 ISK will be available at the entrance.