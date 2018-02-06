News
Icelandic Stock Market Decreased 1,62% Following US Stock Plummet

Icelandic Stock Market Decreased 1,62% Following US Stock Plummet

Alice Demurtas
Words by
Photos by
AdobeStock
Danny Nicholson

Published February 6, 2018

Following the plummet of US stocks by almost 1500 percentage points, which amounts to a -5,8%, the Icelandic stock market also dropped by more than 1% after the Icelandic Stock Exchange Kauphöllin opened this morning.

According to the New York Times, the plunge in the US stock market had always been a matter of when, rather than whether. The Dow Jones had been steadily increasing during the past few months, experiencing a 25% rise during the year 2017. The recent tax cuts, as well as an accelerated economic growth and increasing wages, are among the reasons believed to be behind the current stock market situation.

money, króna, currency

The Stock Index hadn’t fallen this low in a single day since September 2008—a thought that was not the least worrying considering that US falling stocks have a domino effect on the global markets. The situation in Iceland is currently omparable to that in Europe, but while it’s still hard to draft a full assessment of future consequences, the local economy is thought to be fairly steady.

“In a long-term context, this fall isn’t a major issue,” Stefán Broddi Gudjónsson, Director of Arion Bank’s Research Division, told RÚV. “Some call this decline now just a correction. Most economic forecasts now assume that economic growth in Iceland is moving closer to the norm, closer to what is happening in neighboring countries.”

Stefán was also adamant on noting that while the global stock market influences the Icelandic one, corporate and household debt is in Icelandic Krónur and not in foreign currency, as well as being comparatively low.

Latest

News
Radical Social Space Andrými Organises Fundraiser

Radical Social Space Andrými Organises Fundraiser

by

Radical social space Andrými, located on the 2nd floor of Iðnó, will soon be changing location. The group is therefore

News
Iceland Prominent In Super Bowl Ads

Iceland Prominent In Super Bowl Ads

by

Even though there were no Icelandic representatives to be found at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis during Super Bowl night,

News
Local Council Votes Against Luxury Hotel Near Lake Þingvallavatn

Local Council Votes Against Luxury Hotel Near Lake Þingvallavatn

by

The municipality of Bláaskógabyggð has recently voted against the idea of building a luxurious hotel and spa in the area

News
Danish-Icelandic Movie ‘Vinterbrødre’ Showered With Awards

Danish-Icelandic Movie ‘Vinterbrødre’ Showered With Awards

by

Hlýnur Pálmason’s debut feature ‘Vinterbrødre’ (‘The Winter Brothers’) received on Sunday the annual Robert Award for Best Film from the Danish

News
A Magical Snowfall On The Streets Of Reykjavík

A Magical Snowfall On The Streets Of Reykjavík

by

Last week’s storm forecast did not disappoint. But if we were expecting strong winds and disruption, our fears have quickly

News
Employee Of Child Protection Services Arrested For Sexual Assaults On Minors

Employee Of Child Protection Services Arrested For Sexual Assaults On Minors

by

Waves of shock have rippled across the country as a man working for the Government Agency for Child Protection was

Show Me More!