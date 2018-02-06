Iceland Prominent In Super Bowl Ads

Even though there were no Icelandic representatives to be found at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis during Super Bowl night, Vísir reports that the country’s landscapes along with native strongmen featured prominently in two halftime show commercials.

Watching the Ram ad will be a treat for all of the fans of some vicious Viking action. The ad features a typical Icelandic Sunday morning brunch outing, with Magnús Ver Magnússon, a four-time winner of the World’s Strongest Man competition, and a full Viking squad towing a car attached to a ship through high sea like it’s no big deal. Reportedly, the guys heard that more affordable Bloody Mary’s were available on the other side of the pond, so they decided to row all the way to the States to the soundtrack of Queen’s “We will rock you.”

For a more peaceful and meditative vibe, however, one could follow Dr. Oz and his short lecture on human senses in the Turkish Airlines ad. Did you know that your eyes can see ten million shades of colour? Now you do, because the ‘doctor’ is here to provide you with this little piece of trivia. You’re welcome. It’s worth noting that Turkish Airlines doesn’t fly to Iceland but hey, there surely is no better way to make your point than with some epic northern lights footage from the Nesjavellir area in the background.

The Super Bowl commercials, a cultural phenomenon in their own right, are watched by millions of viewers every year. The cinematic, huge budget productions become a crucial part of the show, sparking debates and interest all around the world.