News
Iceland Prominent In Super Bowl Ads

Iceland Prominent In Super Bowl Ads

Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published February 6, 2018

Even though there were no Icelandic representatives to be found at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis during Super Bowl night, Vísir reports that the country’s landscapes along with native strongmen featured prominently in two halftime show commercials.

Watching the Ram ad will be a treat for all of the fans of some vicious Viking action. The ad features a typical Icelandic Sunday morning brunch outing, with Magnús Ver Magnússon, a four-time winner of the World’s Strongest Man competition, and a full Viking squad towing a car attached to a ship through high sea like it’s no big deal. Reportedly, the guys heard that more affordable Bloody Mary’s were available on the other side of the pond, so they decided to row all the way to the States to the soundtrack of Queen’s “We will rock you.” 

 

For a more peaceful and meditative vibe, however, one could follow Dr. Oz and his short lecture on human senses in the Turkish Airlines ad. Did you know that your eyes can see ten million shades of colour? Now you do, because the ‘doctor’ is here to provide you with this little piece of trivia. You’re welcome. It’s worth noting that Turkish Airlines doesn’t fly to Iceland but hey, there surely is no better way to make your point than with some epic northern lights footage from the Nesjavellir area in the background. 

The Super Bowl commercials, a cultural phenomenon in their own right, are watched by millions of viewers every year. The cinematic, huge budget productions become a crucial part of the show, sparking debates and interest all around the world. 

Latest

News
Icelandic Stock Market Decreased 1,62% Following US Stock Plumb

Icelandic Stock Market Decreased 1,62% Following US Stock Plumb

by

Following the plummet of US stocks by almost 1500 percentage points, which amounts to a -5,8%, the Icelandic stock market

News
Radical Social Space Andrými Organises Fundraiser

Radical Social Space Andrými Organises Fundraiser

by

Radical social space Andrými, located on the 2nd floor of Iðnó, will soon be changing location. The group is therefore

News
Local Council Votes Against Luxury Hotel Near Lake Þingvallavatn

Local Council Votes Against Luxury Hotel Near Lake Þingvallavatn

by

The municipality of Bláaskógabyggð has recently voted against the idea of building a luxurious hotel and spa in the area

News
Danish-Icelandic Movie ‘Vinterbrødre’ Showered With Awards

Danish-Icelandic Movie ‘Vinterbrødre’ Showered With Awards

by

Hlýnur Pálmason’s debut feature ‘Vinterbrødre’ (‘The Winter Brothers’) received on Sunday the annual Robert Award for Best Film from the Danish

News
A Magical Snowfall On The Streets Of Reykjavík

A Magical Snowfall On The Streets Of Reykjavík

by

Last week’s storm forecast did not disappoint. But if we were expecting strong winds and disruption, our fears have quickly

News
Employee Of Child Protection Services Arrested For Sexual Assaults On Minors

Employee Of Child Protection Services Arrested For Sexual Assaults On Minors

by

Waves of shock have rippled across the country as a man working for the Government Agency for Child Protection was

Show Me More!