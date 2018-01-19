News
Cops In Iceland Regularly Called To Deal With Spying Drones

Cops In Iceland Regularly Called To Deal With Spying Drones

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Kevin Baird/Creative Commons

Published January 19, 2018

A man swatted and destroyed a drone he discovered hovering just outside his living room window last night, and police say they are frequently called to deal with drones.

Samúel Þórir Drengsson, who lives in a fourth floor apartment in East Reykjavík, told RÚV he was relaxing at home yesterday evening when his daughter told him a drone was just outside their living room window. He went to check and saw the drone, only about 10cm from their window, hovering there with the recording light on its camera.

“My daughter was shaken and I found it quite strange,” he told reporters. “I went out on the balcony and started throwing snow at the drone. I grabbed some cardboard that was there and managed to strike it.”

Samúel hit the drone hard enough that it lost control and plummeted to the parking lot below, prompting the owner to come running to rescue it. Samúel met the owner in the parking lot, and called the police. While the owner was reluctant to say what precisely he was doing, he said he had just bought the drone and was testing it out.

Police officer Birgir Örn Guðjónsson told reporters that police are regularly called to deal with unwelcome drones. He advises that drone owners respect the privacy and personal safety of others when engaging in their hobby.

Latest

News
110 Metre Tower For Reykjavík Harbour Not In The Works, City Official Says

110 Metre Tower For Reykjavík Harbour Not In The Works, City Official Says

by

Plans to raise an enormous tower right on the water at Reykjavík Harbour have not received any official greenlight, a

News
Supreme Court Confirms 76% Toll On Imported French Fries

Supreme Court Confirms 76% Toll On Imported French Fries

by

Like it or not, the highest court in Iceland has confirmed that the government can place a 76% toll on

News
Man Discovered Dead In South Iceland Was French National

Man Discovered Dead In South Iceland Was French National

by

The body discovered in South Iceland yesterday was that of a French national, police say. They do not suspect anything

News
Man Busted In Iceland Wearing Entire Wardrobe At Airport Tells His Story

Man Busted In Iceland Wearing Entire Wardrobe At Airport Tells His Story

by

The man who went viral for getting arrested trying to wear 10 jackets and eight pairs of pants on a

News
42 Kilos Of Hard Drugs Seized At Keflavík Airport Last Year

42 Kilos Of Hard Drugs Seized At Keflavík Airport Last Year

by

Police in Suðurnes seized 42 kilos of hard drugs in 46 cases last year, all of them at Keflavík International

News
Believes A Ban On Sale Of Energy Drinks To Kids Should Be Examined

Believes A Ban On Sale Of Energy Drinks To Kids Should Be Examined

by

A professor of nutritional science believes there is full cause to ban the sale of energy drinks to children and

Show Me More!