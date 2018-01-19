News
110 Metre Tower For Reykjavík Harbour Not In The Works, City Official Says

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published January 19, 2018

Plans to raise an enormous tower right on the water at Reykjavík Harbour have not received any official greenlight, a Reykjavík official says.

Hjálmar Sveinsson, the chair of the Department of Environment and Planning for Reykjavík, told Vísir that they have not received a proposal from the real estate company Reitir regarding a tower, 110 metres tall, to be raised at Sæbraut for the purpose of providing tourists with a high-altitude view of the city.

The tower would be owned by harbour authorities for 25 to 30 years after the tower is raised, but Hjálmar says plans for such a structure have yet to cross his desk.

This is not the first time that plans for some enormous structure for sight-seeing has been proposed. Last year, plans for a giant Ferris wheel at Reykjavík Habour were brought to light, but those plans have not yet made it through the design stage, let alone any official assessment.

