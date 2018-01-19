110 Metre Tower For Reykjavík Harbour Not In The Works, City Official Says

Plans to raise an enormous tower right on the water at Reykjavík Harbour have not received any official greenlight, a Reykjavík official says.

Hjálmar Sveinsson, the chair of the Department of Environment and Planning for Reykjavík, told Vísir that they have not received a proposal from the real estate company Reitir regarding a tower, 110 metres tall, to be raised at Sæbraut for the purpose of providing tourists with a high-altitude view of the city.

The tower would be owned by harbour authorities for 25 to 30 years after the tower is raised, but Hjálmar says plans for such a structure have yet to cross his desk.

This is not the first time that plans for some enormous structure for sight-seeing has been proposed. Last year, plans for a giant Ferris wheel at Reykjavík Habour were brought to light, but those plans have not yet made it through the design stage, let alone any official assessment.