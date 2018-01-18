Supreme Court Confirms 76% Toll On Imported French Fries

Like it or not, the highest court in Iceland has confirmed that the government can place a 76% toll on imported French fries.

Iceland’s Supreme Court confirmed two cases previously ruled on by Reykjavík District Court, RÚV reports, regarding the fry toll. The companies Innes and Hagar filed a suit against the government over the toll, contending that it contradicted basic concepts of equality and proportion.

The companies in question wanted 100 million ISK from the Icelandic government, which the state refused to pay out, and so the matter was taken to court.

The Supreme Court came to the conclusion that a 76% toll on imported French fries was perfectly within the bounds of the constitution. The toll was therefore in keeping with the law, and the companies are not owed anything.

The companies argued that the toll should actually be in accordance with the free trade agreement Iceland has made with Canada and Peru, or a 46% toll. The Supreme Court rejected this demand, saying that the companies were effectively asking the courts to making changes to the law, which the courts do not have the power to do.