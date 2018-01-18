News
Man Discovered Dead In South Iceland Was French National

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published January 18, 2018

The body discovered in South Iceland yesterday was that of a French national, police say. They do not suspect anything criminal played a part in the man’s death at this time.

In an announcement the police made earlier today, they have revealed they have informed the French Embassy about the matter. They are now in the process of trying to retrace his steps.

Police so far now that the man rented his car on December 24, and the last thing known about his travels is he went to Skaftafell on December 29. As reported, his body was discovered not too far away, near Sandfell. His car was parked nearby. Foul play is not suspected at the time of this writing.

The man in question was driving a grey Volkswagen Polo 4-door. If anyone has seen this car traveling in South Iceland from December 24 to January 15, you are encouraged to contact the police at 444 2000, or to email them at sudurland@logreglan.is.

