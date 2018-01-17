News
Body Discovered In South Iceland

Body Discovered In South Iceland

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published January 17, 2018

Rescue workers have found the body of an unidentified man in south Iceland, not far from an abandoned rental car.

Vísir reports that rescue workers discovered the body at around noon today, near Sandfell in southeast Iceland.

They were called to the location when an employee for a rental car company noticed that a car they had rented out to a foreign tourist had remained at a parking space near the scene for an extended period of time. It is unknown just how long the car had been at the location.

The identity of the man recovered by rescue workers has not been disclosed at the time of this writing, nor what led to his demise. Temperatures in the region have been well below zero lately, and winds have been fierce, which may have played a part.

Police are still investigating the matter.

