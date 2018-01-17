News
“Smut Slam” Comes To Reykjavík For The First Time

Published January 17, 2018

Do you want to tell strangers about your sex life, or listen to others do the same? Then Reykjavík’s first ever “Smut Slam” is the gig for you.

As the event details, this is an opportunity to tell a story from your sex life (without notes or props) that can cover the whole spectrum of emotion.

“[T]he story must be real and have happened to you,” the rules state in part. “Stories often are funny and/or epic win, but we want to encourage people to consider sharing their sad, disturbing, poignant, serious, simple and/or ‘fail’ experiences, too.”

The event is all-inclusive; it is “queer-friendly, kink- AND vanilla-friendly, fat-friendly, sex worker-friendly, virgin-friendly, poly-friendly”, and stories that are racist or otherwise intolerant will not be permitted. If you don’t want to tell a story, you can just watch and listen, too.

A co-production Golden Gang Comedy, tickets are 1,200 ISK in advance or 1,500 ISK at the door. Held at Gaukurinn tomorrow at 19:30, the celebrity judges will be Bylgja Babýlons, Hugleikur Dagsson, Jonathan Duffy, Gerður Arinbjarnar and Atli Freyr Demantur.

Smut Slam was originally created by award-winning playwright/performer, sex activist and educator, and former phone sex operator Cameryn Moore (shown above). This event might be the first of its kind in Reykjavík, but it hopefully won’t be the last.

