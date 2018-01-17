News
Temperatures Well Below Zero Until Sunday

Temperatures Well Below Zero Until Sunday

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Varvara Lozenko

Published January 17, 2018

Iceland may have a reputation for relatively mild winters, but this week is going to be positively Arctic. While the week to come may indicate both light winds and low precipitation, the temperature forecast is decidedly less merciful.

The Icelandic Met Office shows that temperatures will be around or well below -10°C for pretty much the entire country, until Sunday afternoon. At that time, temperatures will begin to creep above the freezing mark, in the south anyway; the rest of the country will remain solidly below zero.

Regionally, the lowest temperatures will of course be in the Highlands, where they will reach as low as -25°C, but you really have no business being there in the winter anyways.

In addition, an avalanche watch is still in effect in the Westfjords. The region, known for its steep mountainsides pushed right up against the sea, is also rife with avalanches of all sizes. Exercise caution if you engage in some winter hiking there.

Latest

News
Body Discovered In South Iceland

Body Discovered In South Iceland

by

Rescue workers have found the body of an unidentified man in south Iceland, not far from an abandoned rental car.

News
New Law On Foreigners Hitting Asylum Seekers In Iceland Hardest

New Law On Foreigners Hitting Asylum Seekers In Iceland Hardest

by

Changes to asylum seeker regulations has left many of them broke and isolated, when most of them already do not

News
Iceland’s Red Cross Wants To Explore Space For IV Drug Users

Iceland’s Red Cross Wants To Explore Space For IV Drug Users

by

The Red Cross in Iceland wants to explore an option tried in other countries with some success: creating a space

News
Björk Nominated For BRIT Award Again

Björk Nominated For BRIT Award Again

by

Artist Björk Guðmundsdóttir has once again secured a nomination for the coveted BRIT music award. As RÚV reports, this marks

News
Reykjavík Water Safe To Drink Again

Reykjavík Water Safe To Drink Again

by

The latest measurements taken indicate that it is safe to drink Reykjavík area water. Drinking water no longer requires boiling

News
Number Of Tourists To Iceland Surpasses 2 Million In 2017

Number Of Tourists To Iceland Surpasses 2 Million In 2017

by

Yet another record was broken last year, as the number of tourists to Iceland in 2017 was more than six

Show Me More!