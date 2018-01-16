Björk Nominated For BRIT Award Again

Artist Björk Guðmundsdóttir has once again secured a nomination for the coveted BRIT music award.

As RÚV reports, this marks the tenth time she has been nominated for the BRIT, the first time being in 1994. She has won it five times, last winning in 2016.

On every occasion, she was nominated for or won Best International Female Solo Artist, with the exception of the 1994 win, which was for Best International Breakthrough Act. This time around, she shares the nomination for Best International Female Solo Artist with Alicia Keys, Lorde, P!nk and Taylor Swift.

Björk’s latest album, Utopia, has been receiving rave reviews, easily securing the nomination. The BRIT awards ceremony will be held on February 21.