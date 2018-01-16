News
Björk Nominated For BRIT Award Again

Björk Nominated For BRIT Award Again

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Santiago Felipe

Published January 16, 2018

Artist Björk Guðmundsdóttir has once again secured a nomination for the coveted BRIT music award.

As RÚV reports, this marks the tenth time she has been nominated for the BRIT, the first time being in 1994. She has won it five times, last winning in 2016.

On every occasion, she was nominated for or won Best International Female Solo Artist, with the exception of the 1994 win, which was for Best International Breakthrough Act. This time around, she shares the nomination for Best International Female Solo Artist with Alicia Keys, Lorde, P!nk and Taylor Swift.

Björk’s latest album, Utopia, has been receiving rave reviews, easily securing the nomination. The BRIT awards ceremony will be held on February 21.

Latest

News
Iceland’s Red Cross Wants To Explore Space For IV Drug Users

Iceland’s Red Cross Wants To Explore Space For IV Drug Users

by

The Red Cross in Iceland wants to explore an option tried in other countries with some success: creating a space

News
Reykjavík Water Safe To Drink Again

Reykjavík Water Safe To Drink Again

by

The latest measurements taken indicate that it is safe to drink Reykjavík area water. Drinking water no longer requires boiling

News
Number Of Tourists To Iceland Surpasses 2 Million In 2017

Number Of Tourists To Iceland Surpasses 2 Million In 2017

by

Yet another record was broken last year, as the number of tourists to Iceland in 2017 was more than six

News
Soil Bacteria Detected In Reykjavík Drinking Water

Soil Bacteria Detected In Reykjavík Drinking Water

by

The City of Reykjavík has issued an advisory, cautioning people to boil their drinking water until further notice. This applies

News
Iceland “Being Ruined By Tourism”

Iceland “Being Ruined By Tourism”

by

A fairly arbitrary and unscientific listicle from MSN includes Iceland as one of 13 destinations “being ruined by tourism”. “Reykjavik,

News
Iceland In Top 10 Countries Participating In “Veganuary”

Iceland In Top 10 Countries Participating In “Veganuary”

by

Iceland is in 6th place amongst the top 20 countries participating in Veganuary this month, at least in terms of

Show Me More!