News
Iceland In Top 10 Countries Participating In “Veganuary”

Iceland In Top 10 Countries Participating In “Veganuary”

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Alisa Kalyanova

Published January 15, 2018

Iceland is in 6th place amongst the top 20 countries participating in Veganuary this month, at least in terms of per capita participation.

Veganuary is an international campaign encouraging people to try being vegan for the month of January. When it comes to per capita participation, Iceland is definitely no slouch.

In a post on their official Facebook page, Veganuary organisers reveal that Iceland has achieved 6th place in terms of percentage of the total population. Vatican City is actually in first place but, as the organisers emphasise, “with one person at the Vatican City taking part, their population of just 800 sees that country take the number 1 spot.”

The real winner would appear to be the United Kingdom, as it not only has the number one spot by number of participants but the number two spot by per capita participation as well.

If you’re in Iceland this month and want to participate, you’d do well to check out our vegan dining guide. You can also join the Vegan Ísland Facebook group where Icelanders share information on where to shop and dine, and what products are actually vegan.

