News
Iceland “Being Ruined By Tourism”

Iceland “Being Ruined By Tourism”

Continued below.
Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published January 15, 2018

A fairly arbitrary and unscientific listicle from MSN includes Iceland as one of 13 destinations “being ruined by tourism”.

“Reykjavik, Iceland, is a popular vacation destination, especially given recent airfare deals. However, the entire country has been overwhelmed with tourists in recent years,” the article contends. “In 2015, 1.26 million people visited Iceland, compared to the country’s population that year of approximately 330,000. In 2016, the number of American tourists alone will be greater than the number of locals. A local politician recently complained about the number of tourists, comparing the island country to Disneyland. While tourism has given the economy a much-needed boost post-recession, it’s bad news for local infrastructure (there’s construction everywhere), and it has pushed local prices sky-high.”

Most of these contentions are fairly subjective; how many tourists is “too many” is by all means a matter of opinion on the surface. It also bears mentioning that tourists have contributed positively to Iceland’s cultural life, especially its music scene.

The concerns that have arisen regarding tourism and Iceland by almost all accounts have more to do with how local and national authorities respond to tourism than tourists themselves.

For example, in an interview we conducted with geographic information systems specialist Dr. Ben Henning last year, he pointed out that a lack of any coherent policy, as well as a lack of coordination between the different actors in the tourism industry, is responsible for most of the tourism-related ills locals face.

This being the case, a more accurate description for the MSN profile would probably be that Iceland is “being ruined by a laissez-faire response to tourism”, although this is admittedly difficult to fit inside a headline.

Latest

News
Iceland In Top 10 Countries Participating In “Veganuary”

Iceland In Top 10 Countries Participating In “Veganuary”

by

Iceland is in 6th place amongst the top 20 countries participating in Veganuary this month, at least in terms of

News
Poop News: Al Fresco Turdmonger Haunts Grafarvogur Tunnel, Still At Large

Poop News: Al Fresco Turdmonger Haunts Grafarvogur Tunnel, Still At Large

by

Iceland’s summer epidemic of outdoor pooping may have seemed to slow with the coming of winter, but one pedestrian tunnel

News
Weather Warning Issued In Southern Iceland

Weather Warning Issued In Southern Iceland

by

More rough weather is expected in southern Iceland today, with a windstorm currently descending over Reykjavík. An orange warning has

News
Foreign Travellers Owe National Hospital Millions of Krónur in Medical Fees

Foreign Travellers Owe National Hospital Millions of Krónur in Medical Fees

by

Foreign travellers who come to Iceland without a proper health insurance seem to be placing a heavy financial burden on

News
Man Falls Asleep In Bathroom, Gets Locked In

Man Falls Asleep In Bathroom, Gets Locked In

by

Police in Iceland do a lot of the usual law enforcement things, but sometimes they are called upon to rise

News
Over A Million In Seized Cash & Assets Disappear From Police Custody

Over A Million In Seized Cash & Assets Disappear From Police Custody

by

Cash and other assets totaling about 1 million ISK that were seized in a raid on a “champagne club” have

Show Me More!