Poop News: Al Fresco Turdmonger Haunts Grafarvogur Tunnel, Still At Large

Iceland’s summer epidemic of outdoor pooping may have seemed to slow with the coming of winter, but one pedestrian tunnel in Grafarvogur is still being shat all over on a regular basis, reports MBL.

Ingólfur Guðmundsson, an employee of the Árvakur media company, filmed a long line of small dung piles in the tunnel. They’re definitely manmade, unless a local hound has inexplicably leapt a few rungs up the evolutionary ladder and started using toilet paper, which was found on the scene.

Ingólfur notes that it is seemingly off-season for the unidentified shite bandit, having seen a decrease in incidences during November and December compared to usual.

But with fears that their behind may be impervious to the elements, the poopitrator remains at large. We’ll report further details on the ghastly excretions as they emerge.