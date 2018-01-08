News
Higher Tax Breaks For The Wealthy Than For Low-Income Groups

Higher Tax Breaks For The Wealthy Than For Low-Income Groups

Alice Demurtas
Words by

Published January 8, 2018

According to a report filed by the Icelandic Confederation of Labour (ASÍ), the tax code changes that came into effect at the beginning of January will benefit high-income groups six times more than the lower and middle classes.

Specifically, ASÍ calculated that while wealthy individuals will see their disposable income increase by about 77,700 ISK a year (approximately 741 USD), lower-income groups will see a yearly increase by 11,800 ISK (or 112 USD).

Some context

When it comes to income taxes, Iceland envisages only three brackets to regulate and calculate the tariffs. The lowest bracket includes non-taxable individuals. This year, their income limits has been raised by 1,9%.

Thus, the second bracket now includes individuals who earn more than 145,900 ISK a month (1,392 USD) and up to 893,713 ISK (8,524 USD).

The highest-income bracket, instead, has increased by 9,1%, so that only individuals who receive more than 893,713 ISK will pay 46,24% taxes on their salary.

The more you earn, the more you earn

Ultimately, this means that individuals will experience tax breaks that are directly proportional to their income. In a nutshell, the more you earn, the higher your tax break will be. Let’s take Jón and Dísa as an example.

Jón works in the service industry and, being as lucky as he is, he manages to earn 3,300 USD a month with his barista position. His tax break this year will not exceed 998 ISK a month (10 USD). By the end of the year, if his rent allows him, Jón will have 11,800 ISK more than last year in his pockets.

In comparison, Dísa, who works for the government and earns almost 1 million ISK a month, will see a 0,9% increase in her disposable income, earning an extra 6,500 ISK a month (62 USD).

We can already see the joy in Jón’s eyes looking at his new paycheck, but this is no time to be merry. The extra 10 USD aren’t even enough for a cheap meal downtown, so better save up for another month to splurge and celebrate.

Latest

News
French Dairy Giant To Purchase Skyr Company Siggi’s

French Dairy Giant To Purchase Skyr Company Siggi’s

by

If you have lived in the United States in recent years, you might have come across Siggi’s, a dairy brand

News
Island Life: Ghost Ships, DUIs, And A Fatal Bus Crash

Island Life: Ghost Ships, DUIs, And A Fatal Bus Crash

by

We are sad to report that a serious tour bus accident just west of Kirkjubæjarklaustur resulted in several grave injuries

News
PSA: You Cannot (Legally) Shoot Down Drones Over Your Property

PSA: You Cannot (Legally) Shoot Down Drones Over Your Property

by

Vísindavefurinn, Iceland’s premiere webpage for asking science-related questions, recently tackled an unusual question posed to them that does not appear

News
A Song of Innocence: The Swan is Born

A Song of Innocence: The Swan is Born

by

„The worst part about this is that its not even original,” says the young girl, now pregnant, and with seemingly

News
Readers Write: Is Donald Trump A “Skinka?”

Readers Write: Is Donald Trump A “Skinka?”

by

Hi Grapevine, In Bjorn Halldorsson’s article about the Jolabokaflod (sorry, my keyboard doesn’t have Icelandic characters on it), he mentions

News
All Icelandic Children Now With Right To Free Dental Care

All Icelandic Children Now With Right To Free Dental Care

by

All Icelandic kids aged 2 and up with a registered dentist now have the right to free dental care. The

Show Me More!