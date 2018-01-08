News
French Dairy Giant To Purchase Skyr Company Siggi’s

French Dairy Giant To Purchase Skyr Company Siggi’s

Jessica Peng
Fortune

Published January 8, 2018

If you have lived in the United States in recent years, you might have come across Siggi’s, a dairy brand that specializes in Icelandic style yogurt skyr. It’s popular among U.S. consumers because of its low sugar content as more people are now opting for healthier eating habits.

Siggi’s announced last week that it will be acquired by French dairy firm Lactalis for an undisclosed price, according to Reuters. The purchase “further expands our yogurt platform in the U.S. with this unique and fast-growing yogurt brand,” Lactalis said.

Siggi’s was founded by Siggi Hilmarsson in 2005, an Icelander who moved to New York. He found that yogurts in the U.S. are too sweet and artificial for his taste, so he decided to make his own skyr. With his mom’s recipe, Siggi started making and selling his wares at an outdoor market in downtown Manhattan. Now Siggi’s is available in major grocery chains like Whole Foods, Publix, Target and others all across the U.S.

“Our core values of clean ingredient label and less sugar will remain 100 percent unchanged. Consumers everywhere are actively trying to reduce sugar in their diets so our offering has a global relevance,” Siggi said. The company will continue to operate from its office in New York City.

