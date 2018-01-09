Hellish Vortex Pummeling Iceland All Day Today

High winds will be whipping across much of Iceland today, but things will be calmer by the evening.

As this live imagery shows, a giant nightmarish vortex located just west of Iceland is creating some horrifying conditions for those of us living on this tiny rock in the North Atlantic. Domestic flights have been cancelled today, and many international flights are experiencing delays.

There is a ray of hope in the madness, however, as the forecast predicts that while winds in the capital area are around 25 metres per second or higher, things will begin to calm down as evening approaches. By 18:00, Reykjavík area winds will be closer to normal, for Iceland anyway; six to eight metres per second.

The same cannot be said for the eastern part of the country, especially the Highlands. Winds in Iceland’s interior will pass 30 metres per second, and East Iceland will not see calm until about 18:00 tomorrow.

With all this in mind, if you had plans on travelling around the country today, don’t. Just stay indoors. Read something, and reflect on how lucky you are that you do not work at sea.