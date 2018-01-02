News
The First Storm Warning Of 2018 Is Here

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Varvara Lozenko

Published January 2, 2018

The Icelandic Met Office has announced a yellow warning for all of South Iceland today.

This warning will be in effect from noon today until noon tomorrow. In the southeast, winds of 20-25 m/s are very likely, and could reach up to 35 m/s. This is also the case for the southwest, although this does not include the capital area.

Those traveling through this region during this time are advised to exercise great caution. These winds, combined with low temperatures, could make for particularly treacherous driving conditions. Mind your speed and keep your eyes on the road.

For the rest of the country, temperatures over the next 24 hours are expected to be close to -10°C for the greater Reykjavík area, and most of the southwest and west will experience considerable cloud cover. Temperatures will be slightly warmer during this time in the northeast, and clear skies are also expected for this area through Wednesday.

