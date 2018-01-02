News
Low Visibility, High Pollution, But Few Injuries From Fireworks This Year

Low Visibility, High Pollution, But Few Injuries From Fireworks This Year

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Varvara Lozenko

Published January 2, 2018

A greater number of people sought medical attention for respiratory illness this year than the year previous, and pollution from fireworks was comparable to Eyjafjallajökull. At the same time, few people admitted themselves to hospital with fireworks-related injuries.

The “healthy limit” for particles in the air is 50 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m3). New Year’s Eve saw pollution from fireworks – which contain such metals as lead, copper and HCB – reach 4,500µg/m3 in parts of Kópavogur, 2,500µg/m3 at Grensásvegur in Reykjavík and 1,700µg/m3 at the Reykjavík Zoo, Vísir reports.

For comparative purposes, air particle pollution in Reykjavík from the Eyjafjallajökull eruption was at about 2,000µg/m3. At the time of this eruption, people were advised to stay indoors with their windows closed.

Jón Magnús Kristjánsson, the chief emergency physician at Landspítali, told reporters that they had witnessed many more people admitting themselves to hospital with respiratory complaints than in the previous year.

Exacerbating matters was the lack of wind. Visibility went down 700 metres at midnight, and the blue haze of persistent air pollution was visible in many parts of the capital on New Year’s Day.

In more encouraging news, there were very few reported fireworks-related injuries this year. RÚV reports that only five people were admitted to hospital on New Year’s Eve due to such injuries, mostly due to minor burns. Greater injuries were reported instead from people who were intoxicated and slipped on icy sidewalks.

Latest

News
Bernie Sanders Praises Iceland For Equal Pay Law

Bernie Sanders Praises Iceland For Equal Pay Law

by

The US Senator offered praise for Iceland on Facebook for being the first country to make equal pay for men

News
Two Icelandic Political Parties Broke Law In Mass Text Message Spamming

Two Icelandic Political Parties Broke Law In Mass Text Message Spamming

by

The mass text messages that the People’s Party and the Centre Party sent to thousands of Icelanders before the elections

News
No Nude Calendars At The Herring Plant

No Nude Calendars At The Herring Plant

by

As part of an effort for men to respond positively to the #metoo movement, one of Iceland’s largest fish processing

News
Here’s The Taxes And Fees That Went Up In Iceland For 2018

Here’s The Taxes And Fees That Went Up In Iceland For 2018

by

Everybody will be paying more into local and national coffers in Iceland in 2018, especially the working class. Finance taxes

News
The First Storm Warning Of 2018 Is Here

The First Storm Warning Of 2018 Is Here

by

The Icelandic Met Office has announced a yellow warning for all of South Iceland today. This warning will be in

News
These Are The Parties On New Years Eve 2017-8

These Are The Parties On New Years Eve 2017-8

by

Generally Icelanders do a lot of home-partying on New Years Eve, celebrating the last day of the year and going

Show Me More!