News
Forbidden To Say Ice Cream Is “Made With Love”

Forbidden To Say Ice Cream Is “Made With Love”

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Grapevine Archives

Published December 21, 2017

Health authorities in Reykjavík froze distribution of an ice cream brand, amongst other reasons for contending it was “made with love”.

Vísir reports Reykjavík health authorities blocked distribution of ice cream from Ísleifur heppni, a family-run ice cream shop located at Hlemmur’s Mathöllin. As a result, co-owner Gunnar Logi Malmquist says, they have had to destroy some 50 litres of ice cream intended for stores.

The core of the matter is that they did not have a permit to make ice cream intended for sale in stores. However, other reasons also played a part, including regulations regarding what can and cannot be put on a food product’s label.

According to these regulations, labels on food products can only disclose facts about the product’s contents. On the label from Ísleifur heppni ice cream, they compare their ingredients to that of “traditional ice cream”. This included the contention that Ísleifur heppni ice cream is “made with love” while traditional ice creams are mass manufactured.

You can still enjoy Ísleifur heppni ice cream at Mathöllin, and if you do sample it, the contention that it is “made with love” will be made very apparent.

Latest

News
Iceland’s President Has Donated Millions From Own Pay To Charity

Iceland’s President Has Donated Millions From Own Pay To Charity

by

Over the past year, President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson has donated about 4 million ISK to charity after getting a pay

News
Most Icelanders Choose Artificial Christmas Trees

Most Icelanders Choose Artificial Christmas Trees

by

The majority of Icelanders will be putting up an artificial Christmas tree this year, but there was a difference in

News
Darkness Overload: The Shortest Day Of The Year Today

Darkness Overload: The Shortest Day Of The Year Today

by

Finally, the day we have been looking forward to the most has arrived. Today is the Winter Solstice, which is

News
Fantasy of a Nazi-occupied Iceland

Fantasy of a Nazi-occupied Iceland

by

The tapestry of Icelandic writing in the 21st century is an ever expanding one. This is largely because although most

News
London Hopes Sigur Rós’ Drummer Has A Day Job

London Hopes Sigur Rós’ Drummer Has A Day Job

by

Orri Páll Dýrason, drummer of Sigur Rós, was seen busking on Oxford Street in London yesterday. He was playing a

News
Bishop Of Iceland Asks For, And Receives, Sizable Pay Rise

Bishop Of Iceland Asks For, And Receives, Sizable Pay Rise

by

The Bishop of Iceland requested and received a 21% pay rise, and now earns 1.55 million ISK per month. RÚV

Show Me More!