Most Icelanders Choose Artificial Christmas Trees

Nanna Árnadóttir

Published December 21, 2017

The majority of Icelanders will be putting up an artificial Christmas tree this year, but there was a difference in preference by party affiliation.

According to a poll conducted by Market and Media Research, 55% said they will be putting up an artificial Christmas tree this year, while 32% said they will be using a real tree. 13% said they would not put up any tree at all for the holidays.

Men, young people, Reykjavík residents and rich people were the most likely to go with a real tree this year, but there was also an interesting difference by party affiliation.

Most voters for the Reform Party said they planned on putting up a real tree. Left-Green voters were the second most likely to use a real tree, followed by Pirates. Meanwhile, voters for the People’s Party overwhelmingly chose an artificial tree, followed by voters for the Centre Party and the Independence Party.

As such, the choice of whether to go with an artificial Christmas tree or a real one appears to not be influenced by political affiliation.

