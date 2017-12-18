News
Icelandair Airline Engineers On Strike

As expected, airline engineers for Icelandair have gone on strike. Many flights today are cancelled, and no new negotiations are pending at this time.

As reported airline engineers at Icelandair have been in negotiations with management for the past six months now, and have demanded a 20% pay increase. Management has refused to budge, though, forcing the union’s hand and prompting the strike.

As such, Icelandair has posted information regarding which flights have been cancelled. Today’s cancelled flights are the following:

Flights FI853 and FI854 to and from Chicago has been canceled
Flights FI657 and FI 658 to and from Minneapolis has been canceled
Flights FI645 and FI646 to and from Washington has been canceled
Flights FI693 and FI694 to and from Edmonton has been canceled
Flights FI623 and FI 624 to and from Newark has been canceled
Flights FI603 and FI604 to and from Toronto has been canceled
Flights FI681 and FI682 to and from Seattle has been canceled
Flights FI671 and FI 672 to and from Denver has been canceled
Flights FI665 and FI666 to and from Portland has been canceled
Flight FI680 from Seattle to Keflavik has been canceled
Flights FI542 and FI543 to and from Paris Charles de Gaulle have been canceled. Passengers going to/from Iceland will be travelling through Paris Orly.
Flights FI528 and FI529 to and from Berlin Tegel (TXL) have been canceled
Flights FI470 and FI471 to and from London Gatwick (LGW) have been canceled
Flights FI318 and FI319 to and from Oslo Gardemoen (OSL) have been canceled
Flights FI500 and FI501 to and from Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS) have been canceled
Flights FI430 and FI431 to and from Glasgow (GLA) have been canceled
Flights FI494 and FI495 to and from Birmingham BHX have been canceled

It is advised that passengers who have booked flights on Icelandair check their website regularly for updates.

