News
Jónsi From Sigur Rós & Family Open Icelandic Art & Design Space

Jónsi From Sigur Rós & Family Open Icelandic Art & Design Space

Elías Þórsson
Words by
@Eliasthorsson

Published December 15, 2017

Today, Friday December 15, musician Jónsi from the world-renowned band Sigur Rós wil open up an inventive and exciting design store with his family, right in the heart of Reykjavík. 

The store, which is name Fischer, will, however, be more than just a store and instead it will tread the line between art and design space.

“The people behind the store are my siblings Jónsi, Ingibjörg and Sigurrós and I, along with our parents, spouses and family,” said photographer Lilja Birgisdóttir. “The idea was born, as so many are, over the fourth glass of red wine during a family gathering, but we talked about doing something together for years. When Jónsi moved in part to Los Angeles, his studio on Fischersund stood empty so we decided to just do it.”

Art and commerce

There will be plenty of different items to choose from, so everyone should be able to find something to their liking. But even if you have maxed out the credit card on way to expensive Christmas presents, there is still plenty to enjoy.

“It is basically a store and an art space under the same roof. We put great emphasis on a holistic experience and try to engage with all the senses,” said Lilja. “For instance, we created a special fragrance that fills the sense. We also had many family members, including Jónsi, Sindri Sin Fang, Alex Sommers and Kjartan Holm make music for the space. In reality this is a store you can use even if you don’t buy anything.”

Fischer opens with a worthy celebration on Friday December 15, with a showcase of what will possibly become the flagship of design in Reykjavík.

Go Fischer!

Here is a link to the event.

Latest

News
Four Murders In Iceland In 2017

Four Murders In Iceland In 2017

by

There were four murders in Iceland this year – twice the usual maximum annual homicide rate for the country. Albanian

News
Suspected Murderer Of Klevis Sula Set To Be Released From Custody Today

Suspected Murderer Of Klevis Sula Set To Be Released From Custody Today

by

The man who is suspected of attacking two Albani men in the Reykjavík city centre, including Klevis Sula who died

News
True Icelandic Crime Stores: The Grand Larceny That Shook Ísafjörður

True Icelandic Crime Stores: The Grand Larceny That Shook Ísafjörður

by

One gloomy afternoon, Ísafjörður on the edge of Iceland was struck with tragedy, reports local newspaper Bæjarins besta. On Monday

News
Icelandic Elementary School Children Behaving Worse & Worse

Icelandic Elementary School Children Behaving Worse & Worse

by

A task force, which has been looking into the work environment of the country’s elementary schools has found that students

News
New Rescue Squad Uniform Design Causes Controversy

New Rescue Squad Uniform Design Causes Controversy

by

The design of a new uniform for Icelandic rescue workers (ICE-SAR) has not been universally well received, despite being three

News
American Hate Preacher Calls Icelandic Women “Whores”

American Hate Preacher Calls Icelandic Women “Whores”

by

American Baptist preacher Steven L. Anderson apparently has some beef with Iceland. He believes we suck and he has said

Show Me More!