Man Charged With Murdering Mother Of Three

Elías Þórsson
Art Bicnick

Published December 18, 2017

The Reykjavík district attorney has charged Khaled Cairo, a 38-year-old man from Yemen, with the murder of Sanita Braun, a 44 year-old mother of three from Latvia, reports Vísir.

Khaled attacked Sanita on September 21 in an apartment in the Vesturbærinn neighbourhood in Reykjavík where he hit her repeatedly in the face with three glass bottles and a ten kilogram fire extinguisher, before strangling her to the point that blood flow to her brain stopped. Around two weeks later, following interrogations, he admitted to the killing.

The minimum sentence for murder in Iceland is five year imprisonment and the maximum is life, usually, however, murderers receive 16 years. The district attorney is also asking for 15 million in damages to be evenly split between her parents and children. 

