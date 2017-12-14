WARNING: Reindeer Crossing In Iceland

If you’re traveling by car through the east and southeast of Iceland, keep your eyes open for reindeer.

Vísir reports that the Icelandic Road Administration and the East Iceland Nature Research Centre would like to remind prospective travelers that there are reindeer in Iceland, and this is the time of year when they travel closer to the roads in search of food.

Reindeer are especially prominent in the east and southeast in Iceland, so those driving through these areas in particular should keep their eyes peeled. This is even more the case on account of the roads being potentially icy, thus making slamming on your brakes to avoid hitting a reindeer perilous.

In fact, icy or snowy conditions are being reported across many roads in the northeast and north. Be sure that your car has winter tires, drive carefully, and as always, check the weather forecast before you hit the road.