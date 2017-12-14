News
Dead Body Found In Fossvogur In Reykjavík

Elías Þórsson
Words by
@Eliasthorsson
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published December 14, 2017

Update: Police have identified the man, but have not determined a cause of death, although foul play has been ruled out.

Just before four in the afternoon yesterday, passersby came upon the body of a man in the Fossvogur neighbourhood in Reykjavík. The man is believed to be in his thirties and police are currently attempting to establish his identity.

“We think we know who this is, we just need to have it confirmed,” Margeir Sveinsson, deputy police commissioner for the capital region, told Vísir. Margeir added that personal documents–such as a drivers license–are not sufficient in determining a person’s identity and that biometric verification is needed.

Police have interviewed all known witnesses and Margeir said that an autopsy is needed to reveal the cause of death.

The police wrote in a statement that the man had not been dead long when he was discovered.

