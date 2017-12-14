Kaleo Most-Googled Icelanders By A Long Shot

Pop group Kaleo were the most Googled Icelanders of 2017, and were searched almost three times more than runners-up Of Monsters And Men.

Vísir reports that Kaleo was searched a total of 3,612,000 times this year, beating out stalwart favourites Of Monsters And Men, who were searched 1,320,000 times.

As to be expected, Björk was also frequently Googled, having been searched for 888,000 times, followed by footballer Gylfi Sigurðsson with 726,000 hits and Crossfit star Sara Sigmundsdóttir with 486,000.

By contrast, Gylfi was the most Googled Icelander amongst other Icelanders, with 34,800 searches, with Kaleo appearing in second place, at 15,600. Björk again appears third, at 10,560 searches, followed by former Prime Minister Sigmundur Davíð Gunnlaugsson (10,560) and President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson (8,640).

Interestingly, every Icelander in the top ten Google searches – whether internationally or domestically – were either politicians or artists of some kind.