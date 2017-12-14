News
American Hate Preacher Calls Icelandic Women “Whores”

Elías Þórsson
Words by
@Eliasthorsson
Photos by
Youtube screen grab

Published December 14, 2017

American baptist preacher Steven L. Anderson apparently has some beef with Iceland. He believes we suck and he has said that “most Icelandic women are whores.” We are not gonna link to his rant, because, you know, he sucks and doesn’t deserve any more publicity, but we do have some kind advice for sexy Steve, we found it in some dusty old tome.

God hates haters

“Judge not, that ye be not judged. For with what judgment ye judge, ye shall be judged: and with what measure ye mete, it shall be measured to you again. And why beholdest thou the mote that is in thy brother’s eye, but considerest not the beam that is in thine own eye?”

Matthew 7:1-3

“Anyone who claims to be in the light but hates a brother or sister is still in the darkness. Anyone who loves their brother and sister lives in the light, and there is nothing in them to make them stumble. But anyone who hates a brother or sister is in the darkness and walks around in the darkness. They do not know where they are going, because the darkness has blinded them.”

John 2:9-11

“Get rid of all bitterness, rage and anger, brawling and slander, along with every form of malice.”

Ephesians 4:31

Go in peace my brother.

