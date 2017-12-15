News
New Rescue Squad Uniform Design Causes Controversy

New Rescue Squad Uniform Design Causes Controversy

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
icesar.com

Published December 15, 2017

The design of a new uniform for Icelandic rescue workers (ICE-SAR) has not been universally well received, despite being three years in the making.

Vísir reports that the new uniform features bright yellow shoulders, but otherwise the classic red-and-blue theme has been retained. This design was inspired by the repeated suggestion from rescue workers that the uniform make them more visible.

While the colour chosen accomplishes that, it is safe to say that this new design has not been warmly embraced by everyone. One unnamed ICE-SAR worker took to Facebook to liken the design to “a city employee vomiting on the uniform”.

Jón Ingi Sigvaldason of ICE-SAR told reporters that the new design has been three years in the making. Nonetheless, in response to complaints he described as coming from “a small, loud group” of ICE-SAR workers, a special uniform committee has been established to review their grievances.

“[ICE-SAR] is a very democratic organisation, and we have committees about everything possible,” he said. “Management decided to response to the dissatisfaction that has been in play. … We have been looking for a tasteful solution, and have found it. But when changes are made, not everyone is going to be happy with them.”

Almost all ICE-SAR workers are volunteers, and they pay for their own uniforms; about 66,000 ISK for the pants and jacket alone, although a portion of the cost is refunded.

Jón says he welcomes the discussion about the uniform, saying that it is a “sign of a healthy democratic discussion” within ICE-SAR.

“People have different needs in this job,” he said. “Fortunately, there is critical discussion at play in most of what we do.”

Latest

News
Jónsi From Sigur Rós & Family Open Icelandic Art & Design Space

Jónsi From Sigur Rós & Family Open Icelandic Art & Design Space

by

Today, Friday December 15, musician Jónsi from the world-renowned band Sigur Rós wil open up an inventive and exciting design

News
Four Murders In Iceland In 2017

Four Murders In Iceland In 2017

by

There were four murders in Iceland this year – twice the usual maximum annual homicide rate for the country. Albanian

News
Suspected Murderer Of Klevis Sula Set To Be Released From Custody Today

Suspected Murderer Of Klevis Sula Set To Be Released From Custody Today

by

The man who is suspected of attacking two Albani men in the Reykjavík city centre, including Klevis Sula who died

News
True Icelandic Crime Stores: The Grand Larceny That Shook Ísafjörður

True Icelandic Crime Stores: The Grand Larceny That Shook Ísafjörður

by

One gloomy afternoon, Ísafjörður on the edge of Iceland was struck with tragedy, reports local newspaper Bæjarins besta. On Monday

News
Icelandic Elementary School Children Behaving Worse & Worse

Icelandic Elementary School Children Behaving Worse & Worse

by

A task force, which has been looking into the work environment of the country’s elementary schools has found that students

News
American Hate Preacher Calls Icelandic Women “Whores”

American Hate Preacher Calls Icelandic Women “Whores”

by

American Baptist preacher Steven L. Anderson apparently has some beef with Iceland. He believes we suck and he has said

Show Me More!