News
The Tjörnin Pond Mermaid Hides Underwater

Elías Þórsson
Words by
@Eliasthorsson

Published December 13, 2017

The mermaid statue “Hafmeyjan” by Nína Sæmundsson left her foundation in the pond Tjörnin at the beginning of November and now lies at the pond’s bottom.

As of now, it remains unknown what she’s doing there, but experts claim she swam to the bottom during the stormy weather that hit Reykjavík in the beginning of November.

“She just went for a swim during the storm,” Sig­urður Trausti Trausta­son, department head for the Reykjavík Art Museum told Mbl.

In the spirit of growing autocracy, the mermaid will be firmly and securely chained in place when she can be forced to surface.

