Video: How Björk Created Utopia

Elías Þórsson
Words by
@Eliasthorsson
Photos by
Santiago Felipe

Published December 13, 2017

Oscar Wilde once wrote: “A map of the world that does not include Utopia is not worth even glancing at, for it leaves out the one country at which Humanity is always landing. And when Humanity lands there, it looks out, and, seeing a better country, sets sail. Progress is the realisation of Utopias.”

But musician Björk decided not to chase the promise of utopia on a map–but to create it. On her latest album, fittingly entitled “Utopia”, she explores the concept and how we can approach its realisation.

She has now released a video where she gives an insight into how she approached the subject, and made the visual world of the album her utopia.

The original video for “The Gate” was directed by Andrew Thomas Huang, who acted as a joint creative director alongside Björk, James Merry & Alessandro Michele.

Read our in-depth interview with Björk here.

