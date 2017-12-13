News
Jennifer Lawrence To Play Last Woman Executed In Iceland

Jessica Peng
Gage Skidmore & Cover of "Burial Rites"

Published December 13, 2017

American actress Jennifer Lawrence will play the last executed Icelandic woman in the movie “Burial Rites,” according to Variety.

The film will be directed by Italian director Luca Guadagnino and it is based on Australian writer Hannah Kent’s novel of the same name, which is based on a true story.

The story is centered around Agnes Magnúsdóttir (Lawrence), a servant who was executed on January 12, 1830 in Vatnsdalur in Northern Iceland. Her lover Friðrik Sigurðsson was also beheaded at the same time. They were sentenced for the murder of two men–Agnes’ master Natan Ketilsson and farmer Pétur Jónsson. It was the last execution that took place in Iceland.

The film crew of “Burial Rites” have also started scouting filming locations in the country, according to RÚV. They visited Vatnsdalur, where the crime took place. The film is developed by TriStar Pictures, part of Sony Pictures.

