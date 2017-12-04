Kraumur Music Prize Announces Diverse 2017 Shortlist

The annual Kraumur music prize, which awards Icelandic artists with a chunk of cash to help them develop their career, has announced the 2017 shortlist.

The award is given to artists who released an outstanding album (or EP) in the preceding year. The list of 25 releases was chosen by the Kraumur panel from an initial 374 contenders. The award is now in its tenth year, and the 2017 is a truly diverse selection, from techno to punk, experimental composition, goth-pop, rap, electronica and more.

From the list below, six will be selected as winners; we’ll report back on who the chosen few turn out to be.

Alvia Islandia – Elegant Hoe

Baldvin Snær Hlynsson – Renewal

Bára Gísladóttir – Mass for Some

Biogen – Halogen Continues

Bjarki – THIS 5321

Cyber – Horror

Dodda Maggý – C series

Elli Grill & Dr. Phil – Þykk Fitan Vol. 5

Eva808 – Prrr

GlerAkur – The Mountains Are Beautiful Now

Godchilla – Hypnopolis

Fersteinn – Lárviður

Hafdís Bjarnadóttir – Já

Hatari – Neysluvara EP

JFDR – Brazil

Joey Christ – Joey

kef LAVÍK – Ágæt ein: Lög um að ríða og / eða nota fíkniefni

Legend – Midnight Champion

Nordic Affect – Raindamage

Pink Street Boys – Smells like boys

SiGRÚN – Smitari

Sólveig Matthildur – Unexplained miseries & the acceptance of sorrow

Úlfur – Arborescence

Volruptus – Hessdalen

World Narcosis – Lyruljóra

