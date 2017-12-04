Kraumur Music Prize Announces Diverse 2017 Shortlist

Published December 4, 2017
The annual Kraumur music prize, which awards Icelandic artists with a chunk of cash to help them develop their career, has announced the 2017 shortlist.
The award is given to artists who released an outstanding album (or EP) in the preceding year. The list of 25 releases was chosen by the Kraumur panel from an initial 374 contenders. The award is now in its tenth year, and the 2017 is a truly diverse selection, from techno to punk, experimental composition, goth-pop, rap, electronica and more.
From the list below, six will be selected as winners; we’ll report back on who the chosen few turn out to be.
Alvia Islandia – Elegant Hoe
Baldvin Snær Hlynsson – Renewal
Bára Gísladóttir – Mass for Some
Biogen – Halogen Continues
Bjarki – THIS 5321
Cyber – Horror
Dodda Maggý – C series
Elli Grill & Dr. Phil – Þykk Fitan Vol. 5
Eva808 – Prrr
GlerAkur – The Mountains Are Beautiful Now
Godchilla – Hypnopolis
Fersteinn – Lárviður
Hafdís Bjarnadóttir – Já
Hatari – Neysluvara EP
JFDR – Brazil
Joey Christ – Joey
kef LAVÍK – Ágæt ein: Lög um að ríða og / eða nota fíkniefni
Legend – Midnight Champion
Nordic Affect – Raindamage
Pink Street Boys – Smells like boys
SiGRÚN – Smitari
Sólveig Matthildur – Unexplained miseries & the acceptance of sorrow
Úlfur – Arborescence
Volruptus – Hessdalen
World Narcosis – Lyruljóra
