Icelandic Goats: Meet and Greet This Wednesday

Jessica Peng
Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published December 4, 2017

By now you have probably already seen some Icelandic sheep roaming around the countryside, but have you seen any Icelandic goats? Your answer is probably a “no”, and that’s because Icelandic goats have been on the verge of extinction for years. Worry not: this Wednesday you’ll be able to meet two Icelandic goats at Hlemmur Food Hall in downtown Reykjavík.

Part of the Icelandic Goat Project, Hlemmur Food Hall will turn into Hlemmur Goat Hall from 4 PM to 6 PM on Wednesday. The Icelandic Goat Project is organized by graduating students in the Master’s program in Design at Iceland Academy of the Arts. The project will be on display, and you will be able to read through a book with information and short stories about Icelandic goats.

Two goats will also be outside of the food hall, so if you need some cuddles this week, this is your chance. However, there is a plot twist: inside the hall there will be dried goat meat and spicy goat sausages available, according to the Facebook event. Restaurants including Kröst, Skál and La Poblana will also have goat dishes.

Having been around for more than 1,000 years in this country, Icelandic goats are an important part of the Icelandic history. According to the event, currently there are about 1,200 goats in Iceland. The Háafell Goat Farm in West Iceland is dedicated to preserving the species, and is open to visitors. The Grapevine paid a visit to the farm two years ago, and it was full of joy and fun.

Meet Icelandic goats on Wednesday, December 6th, 2017 at Hlemmur Food Hall, Laugavegur 107, 105 Reykjavík from 4-6 PM. Facebook Event here.

