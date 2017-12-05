News
Iceland To Get Colder And Windier This Week

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published December 5, 2017

The weather in Iceland this week will embrace winter in customary style: with plummeting temperatures and punishing winds.

According to the latest forecast from the Icelandic Met Office, temperatures across Iceland will dip precipitously through the week. Temperatures will be in the double-digits below freezing in the southwest and the north, and the greater Reykjavík area will see a low of -8°C this Friday.

Low temperatures are not the only cause for concern where the weather is concerned, either. Winds will also pick up speed across the country as the week continues. So much so, in fact, that there is a yellow warning in effect for the southeast, for all of Thursday and the earlier part of Friday. Winds there are expected to reach up to 23 metres per second during this time, and close to 35 metres per second near the mountains.

If you are planning on traveling or being outdoors during this time, do bundle up, and as always, check the weather forecast before you hit the road into the countryside.

