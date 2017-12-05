News
Icelandic Coast Guard Seizes Drone That Disturbed Rescue Operation

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Icelandic Coast Guard

Published December 5, 2017

Workers rescuing a woman with an injured back from the side of a mountain were followed by an annoying guest, potentially putting lives in danger.

According to an article from the Icelandic Coast Guard, rescue workers were alerted last Monday about a woman with an injured back high up on Ingólfsfjall, a mountain located between Selfoss and Hveragerði in South Iceland. Helicopters were dispatched within minutes to rescue the woman.

As can be seen from the photos, the slope on this mountain is particularly steep and rocky, making the rescue itself even more precarious with the altitude factored in. However, workers were not alone: a drone followed closely, disturbing the rescue operation.

Vísir, in doing follow-up on this story, learned that rescue workers tracked the drone down and seized it. It was not disclosed who was operating the drone, nor why they were following the rescue.

In case you were wondering, the photos accompanying this article were taken by a second helicopter, “from a safe distance”, the Coast Guard emphasise.

