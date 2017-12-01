News
Smite The World: Iceland To Obliterate Argentina, Croatia And Nigeria

Smite The World: Iceland To Obliterate Argentina, Croatia And Nigeria

Greig Robertson
Words by

Published December 1, 2017

Lionel Messi has already booked a full year’s worth of sessions with a top shrink after his side drew Iceland in World Cup Group D. At first glance, it seems that Iceland’s group – comprised of Argentina, Croatia and Nigeria – is one of the strongest, despite several traditional big hitters like Italy and The Netherlands failing to qualify. Nevertheless, making their first World Cup appearance and being the smallest country every to do so, strákarnir okkar will be looking to take several scalps (both literal and metaphorical) in their Russian crusade next year.

While Cristiano Ronaldo’s tears may be spared this time around, Iceland can now turn our attention to the greatest player of all time, who has one five Ballon D’Or’s, instead of Ronaldo’s miserly four. Lionel Messi’s Argentina only made it to the World Cup by the skin of their teeth, securing qualification with a 3-1 victory against Ecuador, thanks to a hat-trick from the little magician. Though his talent is often referred to as otherworldly, Messi cannot, like Aron Gunnarsson, summon the terrifying hellfire of the Norse Gods at will. His fate is already written for the match, to be held at the Spartak Stadium on Saturday 16th June at 2pm GMT.

The second game will be against three-time Africa Cup of Nations Champions, Nigeria, at the Volgograd Arena at 4pm GMT on Friday 22nd June. The Super Eagles are reportedly still sore after suffering an inevitable 3-0 pounding from Iceland in a 1981 unfriendly.

The final fixture will be played out on Tuesday 26th June at the Rostov Arena against Croatia, who have already been roundly thrashed by Heimir’s men during the qualification stage. Iceland’s gargantuan two-point lead in the qualifying group meant the Croats had to go into the play-offs, squeaking through against a feeble Greece team 4-1 on aggregate. By the time Iceland meets Croatia in Russia, though, we’ll already be through as group winners, and will likely use the opportunity to blood a second string eleven of warriors-in-training.

With seven and a half months still to wait until Iceland cast Argentina, Nigeria and Croatia asunder, however, you can get your #ISL support started today by buying the certified dragon-proof #IcelandSmites T-Shirt from the Grapevine store.

Latest

News
2018 FIFA World Cup Draw: Preview

2018 FIFA World Cup Draw: Preview

by

31 nations around the globe have already begun quivering at the possibility of playing Iceland; a fate that will be

News
99 Years Ago Today, “The Kingdom Of Iceland” Was Born

99 Years Ago Today, “The Kingdom Of Iceland” Was Born

by

On this day back in 1918, Iceland took an important step towards being a fully independent republic, and is today

News
Iceland’s Fishing Minister Expands Whale Sanctuary On Last Day In Office

Iceland’s Fishing Minister Expands Whale Sanctuary On Last Day In Office

by

The last act of the outgoing Minister of Fisheries was to expand the no-hunting zone for whales in the bay

News
Leaf-Cutter Ants Have Arrived In Iceland

Leaf-Cutter Ants Have Arrived In Iceland

by

As you may already know, Iceland doesn’t have as many species of wildlife as the rest of the world does.

News
Björk Speaks Out About Politics In Iceland

Björk Speaks Out About Politics In Iceland

by

In an interview with Grapevine, the artist talks about her new album, corruption in Icelandic politics, misogyny, and more. Björk

News
Meet Iceland’s New (And Old) Ministers

Meet Iceland’s New (And Old) Ministers

by

We now know who will be taking which ministerial seats in Iceland’s new government. There are a few new faces,

Show Me More!