Poll: Iceland’s Ruling Coalition Loses Support; Social Dems And Pirates Gain

A Gallup poll conducted during talks between the Left-Greens, the Independence Party and the Progressives shows their support slipping, while some opposition parties saw a rise in support.

RÚV reports that, according to a Gallup poll conducted from November 8th to 30th, the parties of the ruling coalition saw a small decline in support.

The Left-Greens have gone from 16.9% to 16.1%; the Independence Party went from 25.3% to 24%; and the Progressive Party went from 10.7% to 10.4%. During this time, Iceland’s new government was being formed, but the coalition platform was not revealed until the last day of this poll.

During the same time, some opposition parties saw an upswing of support, while others fell. The Social Democrats saw the greatest rise, from 12.1% to 16.7%. Meanwhile, the Pirates went from 9.2% to 10.4% and the Reform Party went from 6.8% to 7.1%. However, the Centre Party dropped from 10.9% to 6.8%, while the People’s Party went from 6.9% to 6.5%.

While about 4,000 people were contacted for this poll, the response rate was 57.8%.