News
Scent Of Delicious Noodles Disturbs Apartments Owner & Guests

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Magnús Andersen

Published November 28, 2017

The heady aroma from Noodle Station has made its way into guest accommodation located above it, to the consternation of the owner and guests alike.

Anyone who has walked past Noodle Station on Laugavegur can attest to the sweet scent of their signature broth brewing therein, but Vísir reports that not everyone is a fan. In particular, Jón Fannar Karlsson Taylor, the owner of Caze Reykjavík Central Luxury Apartments, located right above the establishment.

“The problem is the smell,” he told reporters. “Though I find noodles very good, I’m not sure that people who pay lots of money to come to Iceland are pleased with having this odour over them.”

Jón says the odour from the restaurant makes its way into reception, and that guests have complained about it. He adds that the opening of the restaurant in the building was never put up for discussion with other owners in the property, and that the odour has affected their ratings.

Charin Thaiprasert, the owner of Noodle Station, says the problem likely lies in the ventilation system not working as it should.

“I’ve spoken to the City of Reykjavík to get blueprints of the building to see the plans and whether the ventilation system is working as it should,” he said. “There is a ventilation system, so it’s a question of whether it’s set up correctly,” adding that they hope to resolve the problem quickly.

