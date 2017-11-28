Icelandic Women Share Stories of Sexual Harassment In Performing Arts

Icelandic women in the performing arts recently came forward with 62 stories of sexual harassment in the industry, along with a powerful statement regarding the issue in the same document. The published document is titled ‘#thecurtainfalls’ with a subheading ‘#metoo’.

“Women in this industry are actually very vulnerable,” reads the statement, as they are “a minority group on a film set.” The statement points out that women working in front of the camera or behind the scenes have been subject to improper comments, harassment and rape.

The statement also emphasizes that these women shared their experiences not to shame the perpetrators, but to help build a future where no such stories occur. “We want men to listen,” it says. “The response to this emergency call requires strong cooperation and respect” from men, as well as various companies in the performing arts industry.

The stories were initially shared through a closed Facebook group started by Amy Elva Þorvaldsdóttir. Amy started the Facebook group last Tuesday, and now more than a thousand women have joined the group, RÚV reports.

These women have shared their experiences of receiving offensive comments, unwanted kisses, being physically touched, and raped. “The stories that have been received in our group describe structural attitude problem that seems to concern every aspect of our business and profession,” Amy said.