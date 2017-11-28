News
Icelandic Women Share Stories of Sexual Harassment In Performing Arts

Icelandic Women Share Stories of Sexual Harassment In Performing Arts

Jessica Peng
Words by
Photos by
RÚV

Published November 28, 2017

Icelandic women in the performing arts recently came forward with 62 stories of sexual harassment in the industry, along with a powerful statement regarding the issue in the same document. The published document is titled ‘#thecurtainfalls’ with a subheading ‘#metoo’.

“Women in this industry are actually very vulnerable,” reads the statement, as they are “a minority group on a film set.” The statement points out that women working in front of the camera or behind the scenes have been subject to improper comments, harassment and rape.

The statement also emphasizes that these women shared their experiences not to shame the perpetrators, but to help build a future where no such stories occur. “We want men to listen,” it says. “The response to this emergency call requires strong cooperation and respect” from men, as well as various companies in the performing arts industry.

The stories were initially shared through a closed Facebook group started by Amy Elva Þorvaldsdóttir. Amy started the Facebook group last Tuesday, and now more than a thousand women have joined the group, RÚV reports.

These women have shared their experiences of receiving offensive comments, unwanted kisses, being physically touched, and raped. “The stories that have been received in our group describe structural attitude problem that seems to concern every aspect of our business and profession,” Amy said.

 

 

Latest

News
Scent Of Delicious Noodles Disturbs Apartments Owner & Guests

Scent Of Delicious Noodles Disturbs Apartments Owner & Guests

by

The heady aroma from Noodle Station has made its way into guest accommodation located above it, to the consternation of

News
Jessie J Coming To Reykjavík in April 2018

Jessie J Coming To Reykjavík in April 2018

by

British singer and songwriter Jessie J is coming to Reykjavík for a concert on April 18th, 2018. The concert will

News
Reykjavík Pretty Much Fully Booked For New Years

Reykjavík Pretty Much Fully Booked For New Years

by

Hope you already booked your room for New Years Eve in Reykjavík, because Iceland’s capital is more or less out

News
First Cat Café To Open In Reykjavík

First Cat Café To Open In Reykjavík

by

In a town so full of cat people, you would expect there to be at least one cat café. Unfortunately

News
Police Clear Tourists Off The Ice In Jökulsárlón

Police Clear Tourists Off The Ice In Jökulsárlón

by

Once again, tourists have ventured out onto the ice at Jökulsárlón. This time, police were called to get them to

News
Icelandic Male Clergy Speak Up Against Sexual Harassment

Icelandic Male Clergy Speak Up Against Sexual Harassment

by

49 Icelandic male priests and deacons have signed a declaration in which they vow to protect the safety of women

Show Me More!