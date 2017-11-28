Culture
Music
Jessie J Coming To Reykjavík in April 2018

Jessie J Coming To Reykjavík in April 2018

Jessica Peng
Words by
Photos by
DoD News/ EJ Hersom

Published November 28, 2017

British singer and songwriter Jessie J is coming to Reykjavík for a concert on April 18th, 2018. The concert will take place at the Laugardalshöll arena, with a capacity of 11,000 people. The tickets are on sale via tix.is.

Jessie J has released three singles from her upcoming new album R.O.S.E. The latest single is called “Queen,” which has an inspiring message for women: “Stop feeling like you’re not enough. Stop and give yourself some love.” She wrote in a Facebook post that this song is “a feeling, a movement, and a mantra.”

In a confessional video for the new album, Jessie J reveals some of her struggles in the music industry. “I don’t want to make music anymore,” she said, “I tried to stop and I didn’t know how to because it’s impossible to walk away from true love.”

The British singer came to Reykjavík back in 2015 for a concert to support her album ‘Sweet Talker’. The concert was sold out very quickly, so fans may want to secure their tickets now.

Latest

Culture
Music
Icelandic Women Share Stories of Sexual Harassment In Performing Arts

Icelandic Women Share Stories of Sexual Harassment In Performing Arts

by

Icelandic women in the performing arts recently came forward with 62 stories of sexual harassment in the industry, along with

Culture
Music
Scent Of Delicious Noodles Disturbs Apartments Owner & Guests

Scent Of Delicious Noodles Disturbs Apartments Owner & Guests

by

The heady aroma from Noodle Station has made its way into guest accommodation located above it, to the consternation of

Culture
Music
Reykjavík Pretty Much Fully Booked For New Years

Reykjavík Pretty Much Fully Booked For New Years

by

Hope you already booked your room for New Years Eve in Reykjavík, because Iceland’s capital is more or less out

Culture
Music
First Cat Café To Open In Reykjavík

First Cat Café To Open In Reykjavík

by

In a town so full of cat people, you would expect there to be at least one cat café. Unfortunately

Culture
Music
Police Clear Tourists Off The Ice In Jökulsárlón

Police Clear Tourists Off The Ice In Jökulsárlón

by

Once again, tourists have ventured out onto the ice at Jökulsárlón. This time, police were called to get them to

Culture
Music
Icelandic Male Clergy Speak Up Against Sexual Harassment

Icelandic Male Clergy Speak Up Against Sexual Harassment

by

49 Icelandic male priests and deacons have signed a declaration in which they vow to protect the safety of women

Show Me More!