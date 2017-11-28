Jessie J Coming To Reykjavík in April 2018

British singer and songwriter Jessie J is coming to Reykjavík for a concert on April 18th, 2018. The concert will take place at the Laugardalshöll arena, with a capacity of 11,000 people. The tickets are on sale via tix.is.

Jessie J has released three singles from her upcoming new album R.O.S.E. The latest single is called “Queen,” which has an inspiring message for women: “Stop feeling like you’re not enough. Stop and give yourself some love.” She wrote in a Facebook post that this song is “a feeling, a movement, and a mantra.”

In a confessional video for the new album, Jessie J reveals some of her struggles in the music industry. “I don’t want to make music anymore,” she said, “I tried to stop and I didn’t know how to because it’s impossible to walk away from true love.”

The British singer came to Reykjavík back in 2015 for a concert to support her album ‘Sweet Talker’. The concert was sold out very quickly, so fans may want to secure their tickets now.